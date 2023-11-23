Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Seton Hall 4-0, USC 3-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Seton Hall has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the USC Trojans at 5:30 p.m. ET at LionTree Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Seton Hall has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 21 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Seahawks on Saturday as the Pirates made off with a 72-51 win. Seton Hall was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

Seton Hall's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dre Davis, who scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kadary Richmond, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% better than the opposition, a fact USC proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Bears by a score of 81-70.

USC can attribute much of their success to Isaiah Collier, who scored 24 points, and Boogie Ellis, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 4 assists. Collier continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Pirates pushed their record up to 4-0 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.8 points per game. As for the Trojans, their win bumped their record up to 3-1.

Seton Hall is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1-1 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Seton Hall and USC are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Seton Hall hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.8 points per game. However, it's not like USC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

USC is a 4.5-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.