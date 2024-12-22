Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Southern U. 5-6, USC 8-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for USC. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Southern U. Jaguars at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Galen Center. The Trojans have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Southern U. better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when USC really get things going. USC put the hurt on CSNorthridge with a sharp 90-69 win on Wednesday. The Trojans have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 21 points or more this season.

USC relied on the efforts of Desmond Claude, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine assists, and Chibuzo Agbo, who went 6 for 10 en route to 23 points. Saint Thomas was another key player, posting 16 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Southern U. ended up a good deal behind LMU on Friday and lost 89-73. The Jaguars have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Southern U.'s loss came about despite a quality game from Puoch Dobuol, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. Dobuol had some trouble finding his footing against Ole Miss on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Michael Jacobs, who earned 16 points.

Even though they lost, Southern U. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 15 consecutive contests dating back to last season.

USC's victory bumped their record up to 8-4. As for Southern U., they now have a losing record at 5-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. USC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like Southern U. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

USC is a big 17.5-point favorite against Southern U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Trojans as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

