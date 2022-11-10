Who's Playing

Alabama State @ USC

Current Records: Alabama State 0-1; USC 0-1

What to Know

The USC Trojans will stay at home another game and welcome the Alabama State Hornets at 11 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Galen Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between the Trojans and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Monday was not particularly close, with USC falling 74-61. Despite the defeat, USC got a solid performance out of Boogie Ellis, who had 19 points.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 111-70 bruising that the Hornets suffered against the UAB Blazers on Monday.

USC is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Florida Gulf Coast Nov. 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 74-61. In other words, don't count Alabama State out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Trojans are a big 27-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.