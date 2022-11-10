Who's Playing
Alabama State @ USC
Current Records: Alabama State 0-1; USC 0-1
What to Know
The USC Trojans will stay at home another game and welcome the Alabama State Hornets at 11 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Galen Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The contest between the Trojans and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Monday was not particularly close, with USC falling 74-61. Despite the defeat, USC got a solid performance out of Boogie Ellis, who had 19 points.
Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 111-70 bruising that the Hornets suffered against the UAB Blazers on Monday.
USC is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Florida Gulf Coast Nov. 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 74-61. In other words, don't count Alabama State out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Trojans are a big 27-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.