Who's Playing

Arizona @ USC

Current Records: Arizona 24-5; USC 21-8

What to Know

The USC Trojans haven't won a contest against the #8 Arizona Wildcats since Jan. 7 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Trojans and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Galen Center. USC is out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.

USC strolled past the Utah Utes with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 62-49. Guard Boogie Ellis (16 points) and guard Drew Peterson (14 points) were the top scorers for USC.

Meanwhile, Arizona lost 89-88 to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from ASU's guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. with 0:01 remaining. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Wildcats were far and away the favorite. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of guard Cedric Henderson Jr., who had 19 points.

The Trojans are now 21-8 while Arizona sits at 24-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them eighth in college basketball. But Arizona comes into the matchup boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.20%. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Arizona have won ten out of their last 15 games against USC.