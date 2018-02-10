USC vs. Arizona odds: Picks from model on a red-hot college hoops run

The USC Trojans visit the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday in a game that will have a major impact in the Pac-12 standings. Arizona is listed as a 5.5-point favorite, with the Over-Under for total points scored set at 155.

The model knows these clubs had a chance to make this game for sole possession of first place in the conference, but they both tarnished the opportunity with losses on Thursday night.



Arizona saw its 12-game home winning streak come to an end with an 82-74 loss to UCLA. The Wildcats looked sluggish from the outset and never really recovered, allowing the Bruins to shoot 52 percent from the field.



Allonzo Trier had 17 points and freshman standout Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Arizona.



USC had perhaps an even bigger letdown, as it controlled most of its game Thursday against Arizona State only to see its grip slip away in the final minute.



The Trojans went scoreless over the final 2:28 and committed three turnovers in that stretch. Tra Holder of Arizona State hit a short bank shot for the win as time expired.



