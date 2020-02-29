USC vs. Arizona State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 29 predictions from proven model

The Southern California Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Galen Center. The Trojans are 20-9 overall and 12-2 at home, while ASU is 19-9 overall and 6-4 on the road. USC has won three of its past five games. Arizona State saw a seven-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday. The Trojans are favored by three points in the latest Southern California vs. Arizona State odds, while the over-under is set at 142.5. Before entering any Arizona State vs. USC picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Southern California vs. Arizona State spread: USC -3

Southern California vs. Arizona State over-under: 142.5 points

Southern California vs. Arizona State money line: USC -157, Arizona State 130

What you need to know about Southern California

USC was able to score a victory over the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday, 57-48. Jonah Mathews (14 points) was the top scorer for USC. Onyeka Okongwu had 11 points and 10 rebounds. USC held Arizona to its lowest point total of the season, USC reached 20 wins for the 21st time in school history.

What you need to know about Arizona State

The Sun Devils fell 75-72 to the UCLA Bruins on Thursday. Remy Martin had 30 points. UCLA connected on a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 0.6 seconds left for the win. Arizona State's last two losses have come on final-second shots. Rob Edwards added 23.

The last time the two teams met in February, USC and ASU were neck-and-neck, but Arizona State was able to pull out the 66-64 victory.

