A 2023 Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal battle is on tap between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the USC Trojans at 11:30 p.m. ET Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. USC is 22-9 overall and went 14-6 in conference play, while ASU is 21-11 overall and went 11-9 in the Pac-12. USC has won each of the last seven meetings between the teams, including a 68-65 victory on Saturday.

The Trojans are favored by 4 points in the latest USC vs. Arizona State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 139.

USC vs. Arizona State spread: USC -4

USC vs. Arizona State over/under: 139 points

USC vs. Arizona State money line: USC -180, Arizona State +152

What you need to know about USC

The Trojans knocked off the Sun Devils just five days ago by a 68-65 score in which Boogie Ellis led USC with 28 points. Tre White (13 points) was the only other Trojan in double-figures, but it was USC's defense which came up huge. It limited Arizona State to just 29.2% from the field and 21.4% from 3-point range.

USC is among the best teams at defending the rim in the nation as it ranks fifth nationally with 5.3 blocks per game. Joshua Morgan leads the Pac-12 with 2.3 blocks per game, while Ellis paces the offense and ranks second in the conference with 18.1 points per game. Drew Peterson (14.1 points) is the only other USC player averaging more than 9.5 PPG, and Peterson led the Trojans with 19 points in a victory over ASU in January.

What you need to know about Arizona State

The Sun Devils are coming off a 63-57 victory over Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday. Warren Washington led the team with 15 points, while DJ Horne and Desmond Cambridge Jr. both chipped in with 13 points apiece.

Arizona State brings a balanced attack as all five starters average in between 9.3 points and 13.4 points per game. But the Sun Devils struggle from the perimeter, ranking last in the Pac-12 in 3-point percentage (31.3%). Scoring 70 points seems to be the threshold for the Sun Devils as they are 12-0 when scoring over 70 but just 8-11 when scoring 70 or fewer.

