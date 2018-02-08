USC vs. Arizona State odds: Picks from expert who's won 3 straight Trojans games

A full night of college basketball hoops wraps up at 11 p.m. ET when USC travels to Arizona State for a Pac-12 showdown on ESPN2. Arizona State is favored by 3.5 points, up one from the opening line. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 160.5, unchanged from the opener.



In this huge Pac-12 basketball showdown that could have major implications on tournament seeding come March, you need to see what SportsLine analyst Mike Tierney has to say.



Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work has appeared in some of the top publications in the nation for over two decades.



He has seen it all, and when he gets locked in on one team, he can roll up some huge winning streaks on his picks. Right now, he's heating up on a couple streaks. He's nailed four consecutive against-the-spread college basketball picks and has also hit his last three involving USC basketball.



He's the perfect candidate to pick Thursday's game between the Sun Devils and Trojans, and he has studied this matchup from every angle.



We can tell you he likes the Under and he also has a strong pick for one side of the spread. He's sharing that pick only over at SportsLine.



Tierney has taken into account USC's strong overall performance in conference play. The Trojans dropped a tight one on the road at UCLA over the weekend, but won six in a row prior to that. They currently sit in second place in the Pac-12 with an 8-3 mark in conference play and a 17-7 record overall.



Second-leading scorer Benny Boatright has been out or limited in the last three contests, but he's set to play a bigger role on Thursday as he completes his recovery a foot injury. That'll help bolster an already impressive USC offense that averages close to 80 points per game.



But just because the Trojans should be back at full strength doesn't mean they'll be able to go on the road and keep it tight with Arizona State.



After a 12-0 start, ASU has been inconsistent, but the Sun Devils still have an elite offense that can run almost anybody out of the gym if everything is clicking. Led by Tra Holder (19 ppg) and Shannon Evans II (16.8 ppg), they have one of the nation's top scoring offenses with an average of 85 points.



They have impressive wins over Kansas State, Xavier and Kansas already on their resume, so the Sun Devils have shown the ability to beat just about anybody.



Tierney has evaluated all of these circumstances and has found an X-factor that gives one side the huge edge. He's locked in his pick, and you can see it only at SportsLine.



So what side do you need to be all over in USC vs. Arizona State? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of USC-Arizona State you should back, all from a veteran sportswriter gunning for his fourth consecutive correct pick involving USC basketball.