The USC Trojans will take on the BYU Cougars at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena. USC is 2-0 overall, while BYU is 3-0. The Cougars are off to a fast start under head coach Mark Pope, who's looking to lead BYU to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

The Cougars are favored by three-points in the latest BYU vs. USC odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 145. Before entering any USC vs. BYU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 4-1 on its top-rated picks and returning over $300. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brigham Young vs. Southern California. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for BYU vs. USC:

BYU vs. USC spread: BYU -3

BYU vs. USC over-under: 145 points

BYU vs. USC money line: Brigham Young -190, Southern California +160

Latest Odds: Trojans +3 Bet Now

What you need to know about BYU

The Cougars made easy work of the Utah Valley Wolverines this past Saturday and carried off an 82-60 win. BYU got double-digit scores from five players, including guard Alex Barcello, who led the Cougars with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists. For the season, Barcello is averaging 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

What you need to know about USC

Meanwhile, USC strolled past the Montana Grizzlies with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 76-62. The Trojans were paced by guard Drew Peterson, who finished with 13 points. Forward Isaiah Mobley proved to be a rebounding machine for USC, grabbing 13 boards to go along with six points and three assists.

How to make USC vs. BYU picks

The model has simulated BYU vs. USC 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins BYU vs. USC? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.