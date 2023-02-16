Who's Playing
California @ USC
Current Records: California 3-22; USC 17-8
What to Know
The USC Trojans are 9-2 against the California Golden Bears since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. USC and California will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET at Galen Center. The Trojans are out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.
It was close but no cigar for USC as they fell 61-58 to the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday. USC didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of forward Vincent Iwuchukwu, who had 19 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. Iwuchukwu's performance made up for a slower contest against the Oregon Ducks last week. Iwuchukwu's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, California came up short against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, falling 70-62. Guard DeJuan Clayton wasn't much of a difference maker for the Golden Bears; Clayton played for 38 minutes with 3-for-12 shooting.
This next game looks promising for the Trojans, who are favored by a full 16 points. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
The losses put USC at 17-8 and California at 3-22. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: USC have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them ninth in college basketball. Less enviably, the Golden Bears have only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against California.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Trojans are a big 16-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
USC have won nine out of their last 11 games against California.
- Nov 30, 2022 - USC 66 vs. California 51
- Jan 29, 2022 - USC 79 vs. California 72
- Jan 06, 2022 - USC 77 vs. California 63
- Jan 23, 2021 - USC 76 vs. California 68
- Jan 16, 2020 - USC 88 vs. California 56
- Feb 16, 2019 - USC 89 vs. California 66
- Jan 03, 2019 - USC 82 vs. California 73
- Jan 28, 2018 - USC 77 vs. California 59
- Jan 04, 2018 - USC 80 vs. California 62
- Jan 08, 2017 - California 74 vs. USC 73
- Feb 28, 2016 - California 87 vs. USC 65