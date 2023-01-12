Who's Playing
Colorado @ USC
Current Records: Colorado 11-6; USC 11-5
What to Know
After three games on the road, the USC Trojans are heading back home. The Trojans and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Galen Center. USC is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
USC was close but no cigar last week as they fell 60-58 to the UCLA Bruins. Guard Boogie Ellis had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes with 4-for-11 shooting and five turnovers.
Meanwhile, the Oregon State Beavers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Colorado proved too difficult a challenge. Everything went Colorado's way against Oregon State as they made off with a 62-42 win. It was another big night for the Buffaloes' forward Tristan da Silva, who had 17 points in addition to five boards.
The Trojans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. At 2-6 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Colorado isn't so hot on the road, where they are 1-3.
Colorado's victory lifted them to 11-6 while USC's defeat dropped them down to 11-5. We'll see if Colorado can repeat their recent success or if USC bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Trojans are a 4-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Trojans, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Colorado have won seven out of their last 12 games against USC.
- Jan 20, 2022 - USC 61 vs. Colorado 58
- Mar 12, 2021 - Colorado 72 vs. USC 70
- Feb 25, 2021 - Colorado 80 vs. USC 62
- Dec 31, 2020 - Colorado 72 vs. USC 62
- Feb 20, 2020 - Colorado 70 vs. USC 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Colorado 78 vs. USC 57
- Mar 09, 2019 - Colorado 78 vs. USC 67
- Feb 09, 2019 - Colorado 69 vs. USC 65
- Feb 21, 2018 - USC 75 vs. Colorado 64
- Jan 10, 2018 - USC 70 vs. Colorado 58
- Jan 15, 2017 - USC 71 vs. Colorado 68
- Feb 17, 2016 - USC 79 vs. Colorado 72