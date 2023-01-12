Who's Playing

Colorado @ USC

Current Records: Colorado 11-6; USC 11-5

What to Know

After three games on the road, the USC Trojans are heading back home. The Trojans and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Galen Center. USC is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

USC was close but no cigar last week as they fell 60-58 to the UCLA Bruins. Guard Boogie Ellis had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes with 4-for-11 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Oregon State Beavers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Colorado proved too difficult a challenge. Everything went Colorado's way against Oregon State as they made off with a 62-42 win. It was another big night for the Buffaloes' forward Tristan da Silva, who had 17 points in addition to five boards.

The Trojans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. At 2-6 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Colorado isn't so hot on the road, where they are 1-3.

Colorado's victory lifted them to 11-6 while USC's defeat dropped them down to 11-5. We'll see if Colorado can repeat their recent success or if USC bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Trojans are a 4-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trojans, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Colorado have won seven out of their last 12 games against USC.