USC vs. Colorado odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 20 predictions from proven computer model

The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes and the Southern California Trojans are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at CU Events Center. The Buffaloes are 20-6 overall and 12-2 at home, while USC is 19-7 overall and 5-4 on the road. Colorado has won four of its past five games. USC is aiming for a third consecutive win. The Buffaloes are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Colorado vs. Southern California odds, while the over-under is set at 135.5.

Colorado vs. Southern California spread: Colorado -9.5

Colorado vs. Southern California over-under: 136 points

Colorado vs. Southern California money line: Colorado -512, Southern California 380

What you need to know about Colorado

Colorado took its contest against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday by a conclusive 69-47 score. Tyler Bey posted a double-double on 21 points and 15 boards, and McKinley Wright IV also had a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds in addition to six dimes. The Buffaloes moved into sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 with the victory. Colorado led by as many as 24 points.

Colorado rolled past USC in the last meeting between the teams on February 1, 78-57.

What you need to know about USC

The matchup between USC and the Washington State Cougars on Saturday was a pretty decisive one as USC scored a 70-51 win at home. Daniel Utomi shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six rebounds. It was the lowest scoring game for a USC opponent in Pac-12 play this season.

Onyeka Okongwu has missed the past two games because of a concussion, but is expected to return on Thursday.

