The only two Pac-12 basketball teams ranked currently in the AP Top 25 are No. 23 Colorado (21-7) and No. 24 USC (22-6). The third-seeded Buffaloes face the second-seeded Trojans in the second 2021 Pac-12 Tournament semifinal game late Friday night. Both schools are considered locks for the 2021 NCAA Tournament regardless -- CBS Sports' Jerry Palm currently projects Colorado as a No. 8 seed and USC a No. 5, but the Buffs haven't won this tournament since 2012 and the Trojans since 2009. The winner faces either top-seeded Oregon or No. 5-seed Oregon State on Saturday in the title game.

Friday's tip-off is scheduled for 11:30 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Buffaloes are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. USC odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 134. Before locking in any USC vs. Colorado picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $400 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colorado vs. Southern Cal in the Pac-12 Tournament 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Southern Cal vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. USC: Buffaloes -1.5

Colorado vs. USC over-under: 134 points

Colorado vs. USC money line: Colorado -125; USC +105

COL: The Buffaloes are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up win.

USC: The Trojans are 16-7 ATS in their last 23 neutral site games.

Why USC can cover



History says that it's very hard in college basketball for one team to lose to another three times in one season, which is what is facing USC in this spot. Like the Buffaloes, the Trojans are 16-12 ATS overall this season. USC played just one ranked team all season and routed then-No. 21 UCLA 66-48 to easily cover the number. The Trojans are 9-3 ATS in their past 12 as underdogs dating to last season.

Southern Cal was pushed to the limit and then some Thursday in a 91-85 double overtime win over Utah. Freshman sensation Evan Mobley, in foul trouble in the first half, scored 13 of his 26 points in the two overtimes and also finished with nine rebounds and five blocks. Colorado has no one who can solely deal with the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but then few teams in the country do. Mobley was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado has been a fairly profitable team all season with a 16-12 against the spread record. The Buffs beat teams by an average of 10.5 points and cover the spread by an average of 3.2. Against ranked opponents like USC, Colorado is 2-1 ATS. The Buffs are 2-0 straight up and ATS vs. Southern Cal this season, winning both by double digits.

Colorado didn't play great Thursday in its tournament opener, rallying to beat California 61-58, but it was a fifth straight victory. Sometimes, a good team needs a scare in its tournament opener for a wake-up call. Colorado defensive specialist Eli Parquet held Cal's leading scorer, Matt Bradley, to just 10 points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Colorado is now 15-2 this season when leading at halftime and 18-0 when shooting better than its opponent. If this game comes down to free throws, the Buffs likely win as they lead the nation in free-throw percentage (83.1)

How to make Colorado vs. USC picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 138 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Colorado vs. USC? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.