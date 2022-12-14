Who's Playing

Long Beach State @ USC

Current Records: Long Beach State 4-5; USC 7-3

What to Know

The USC Trojans will take on the Long Beach State Beach at 11 p.m. ET Wednesday at Galen Center. USC is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Trojans didn't have too much trouble with the Cal State Fullerton Titans at home last Wednesday as they won 64-50. Guard Tre White and guard Kobe Johnson were among the main playmakers for USC as the former had 15 points along with six boards and the latter had 14 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Long Beach State was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 76-74 to the Sacramento State Hornets. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Long Beach State had been the slight favorite coming in.

This next contest looks promising for USC, who are favored by a full 12 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

USC's victory lifted them to 7-3 while Long Beach State's defeat dropped them down to 4-5. We'll see if the Trojans can repeat their recent success or if the Beach bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.50

Odds

The Trojans are a big 12-point favorite against the Beach, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

USC have won all of the games they've played against Long Beach State in the last eight years.