Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ USC

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 1-2; USC 2-1

What to Know

The USC Trojans will play host again and welcome the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers to Galen Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET Friday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Trojans sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 59-57 win over the Vermont Catamounts on Tuesday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Vermont made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. USC's guard Drew Peterson looked sharp as he had 20 points and eight assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary's made easy work of the McDaniel College Green Terror on Tuesday and carried off a 60-38 victory.

The wins brought USC up to 2-1 and Mount St. Mary's to a reciprocal 1-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Trojans have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.80%, which places them 34th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Mountaineers have only been able to knock down 38.10% percent of their shots, which is the ninth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Mount St. Mary's.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 16-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.