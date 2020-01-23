USC vs. Oregon odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions Jan. 23 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Southern California and Oregon.
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks will take on the Southern California Trojans at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is 15-4 overall and 10-0 at home, while USC is 15-3 overall and 4-1 on the road. The Trojans have won nine of their past 10 games. Oregon has won four of its past five games. The Ducks are favored by nine points in the latest Oregon vs. Southern California odds, while the over-under is set at 139. Before entering any Southern California vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.
Now, it has simulated Oregon vs. Southern California 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Ducks narrowly escaped with a victory over Washington, 64-61. Oregon can attribute much of its success to Payton Pritchard, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 22 points, and Chandler Lawson, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 boards. Pritchard hit his sixth 3-pointer of with 3.4 seconds left in overtime to seal the win. The Ducks rallied from 16 points down in the second half to earn the victory.
USC came out on top in a nail-biter against Stanford on Saturday, sneaking past 82-78 in overtime. It was another big night for Onyeka Okongwu, who had 22 points in addition to nine rebounds and four blocks. USC overcame a 21-point second half deficit to push the game into an extra session, Elijah Weaver hit a 3-point basket to force overtime and then scored eight of his 13 points in the extra session. Jonah Mathews added 18 points.
Stanford shot 49 percent from the field to 40 for USC. It was the first time in four games the Trojans won a game while getting outshot by their opponent.
For the third time in program history, the Trojans 15 have victories in their first 18 games, also doing it in 2017 and 2016.
So who wins USC vs. Oregon? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Oregon vs. USC spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Iowa manager has heart attack
Luke Slavens says he is just happy it happened at a time where help was available
-
Power rankings: Louisville up to No. 8
We also examine how ranked teams are doing at this point in the season vs. previous years....
-
Top 25 And 1: Seton Hall is red hot
The Pirates are 7-0 in the Big East and alone atop the league standings
-
UCLA's O'Neal, Shaq's son, transferring
O'Neal missed his entire freshman season and has played sparingly for the Bruins this season
-
Ohio St. vs. Minnesota odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Ohio State vs. Minnesota game 10,000...
-
Monmouth played a role in KU-KSU brawl?
This early-season moment might help explain why the Kansas vs. Kansas State fight happened
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home