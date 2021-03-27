The Pac-12 has the most teams of any conference remaining in the Sweet 16 and two of them will collide when the No. 6 seed Southern California Trojans face the seventh-seeded Oregon Ducks in the 2021 NCAA Tournament West Region on Sunday in Indianapolis. USC (24-7) followed a first-round win over Drake with perhaps the most impressive performance of March Madness yet in a 34-point drubbing of third-seeded Kansas. Oregon (21-6) received what amounted to a first-round bye when VCU (COVID-19) was unable to take the court before routing No. 2 seed Iowa to improve to 12-2 in its last 14 games -- with one of the losses coming to USC.

Tip-off is at 9:45 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The winner advances to face either Gonzaga or Creighton in the Elite Eight. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Trojans as two-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 138 in the latest USC vs. Oregon odds.

USC vs. Oregon spread: USC -2

USC vs. Oregon over-under: 138 points

USC vs. Oregon money line: USC -130; Oregon +110

USC: The Trojans are 5-2 in their last seven vs. Oregon

ORE: The Ducks are 4-0 ATS in he Sweet 16 under coach Dana Altman

Why USC can cover

The Trojans have a huge advantage inside with 7-foot freshman sensation Evan Mobley and his brother Isaiah, who combined for 27 points, 21 rebounds and four blocked shots in the romp over Kansas. Evan Mobley is in the conversation for the top overall pick in the NBA Draft, but he had only 11 points and five rebounds in last month's 72-58 home win over Oregon. The Trojans won handily despite Isaiah Mobley missing the game with a calf injury.

Even without the 6-10 1/2 Isaiah Mobley, USC manhandled Oregon on the backboards by a 39-26 margin while limiting the Ducks to a season-low point total. Second-leading scorer Tahj Eaddy did much of the damage in that game, scoring 24 points and hitting six 3-pointers as the Trojans opened a 21-point halftime lead. USC ranks among the top five nationally in adjusted field goal defense and defensive field goal percentage.

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks feature outstanding offensive balance with five players averaging in double figures and it was on display against Iowa as their starters accounted for all but six points. Second-leading scorer Eugene Omoruyi was held to nine points against USC, but he averaged 16.6 points in the eight games since and has shot at least 50 percent in the past five. He had 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocked shots vs. Iowa.

Leading scorer Chris Duarte also had a subpar game against the Trojans, failing to get to the free throw line and scoring 11 points. The senior guard, who is averaging 17.0 points, had 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting in the victory over Iowa -- the fourth time he has scored at least 22 points in his last eight contests. St. John's transfer LJ Figueroa has connected on 11 of 23 attempts from behind the arc over the past three games.

How to make Oregon vs. USC picks

