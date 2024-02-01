We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on the schedule as the USC Trojans and the Oregon Ducks are set to tip at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Galen Center. USC is 8-12 overall and 5-4 at home, while Oregon is 14-6 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Trojans limp into Thursday's contest having lost each of their last five games. The Ducks, meanwhile, are 10-4 in their last 14 contests.

USC vs. Oregon spread: USC +2.5

USC vs. Oregon over/under: 148 points

USC vs. Oregon money line: USC: +121, Oregon: -144

What you need to know about USC

USC's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after its fifth straight loss. The Trojans took a 65-50 bruising from the UCLA Bruins. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points USC has scored all season. The Trojans are now 1-5 in their last six games against a Pac-12 opponent.

USC is led offensively by guard Boogie Ellis, who's averaging 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game this season. Bronny James is averaging 19.3 minutes of game time and he's contributing 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

What you need to know about Oregon

Meanwhile, the Ducks couldn't handle the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday and fell 87-78. It was the first time this season that Oregon suffered a defeat on its home court. Despite the loss, Oregon saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. N'Faly Dante, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all.

Dante is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played. Jermaine Couisnard was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with five assists. For the season, Couisnard is averaging 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

