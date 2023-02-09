The Oregon Ducks (14-10) are set to host the USC Trojans (17-6) in a Pac-12 matchup on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The Ducks are 10-4 at home, while USC is 3-3 on the road. The Trojans are riding a four-game winning streak after defeating Washington 80-74 in their last outing. The Ducks will be looking to build momentum after defeating Arizona State 75-70 on Saturday. USC is 13-10 and Oregon is 12-11-1 against the spread this season.

Tip-off is at 11 p.m. ET. The Ducks are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Oregon vs. USC odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 143.



Here are several college basketball odds for Oregon vs. USC:

Oregon vs. USC spread: Oregon -4.5

Oregon vs. USC over/under: 143 points

Oregon vs. USC money line: Oregon -195, USC 162

What you need to know about Oregon

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Oregon beat the Arizona State Sun Devils 75-70 on Saturday. Oregon relied on the efforts of guard Keeshawn Barthelemy, who had 15 points and five assists, and center N'Faly Dante, who had 18 points along with five boards.

Senior guard Will Richardson has been one of the top guards in the Pac-12 this season, averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game in his final collegiate season. Dante is also having a career year for Oregon in his senior season, with per game averages of 13.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks.

What you need to know about USC

Meanwhile, USC didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Washington Huskies on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 80-74 win. USC's guard Kobe Johnson was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 21 points and five assists.

The Trojans are deep and explosive on both ends, and enter this contest with 5.5 blocked shots per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. USC has one of the better backcourts in the country with three players -- Boogie Ellis (16.5), Drew Peterson (14.2), and Tre White (10.0) -- all averaging double-digit points per game.

The model has simulated Oregon vs. USC 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the point total.

