The Southern California Trojans and the Oregon State Beavers are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at Galen Center. The Trojans are 12-3 overall and 8-1 at home, while Oregon State is 8-5 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Trojans are favored by 12 points in the latest USC vs. Oregon State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 136.5.

Southern California vs. Oregon State spread: Southern California -12

Southern California vs. Oregon State over-under: 136 points

What you need to know about USC

USC was able to score a win over the California Golden Bears on Saturday, 76-68. Evan Mobley had 25 points in addition to eight rebounds. He had 17 points in the second half. The Trojans have won seven of their past eight games. Tahj Eaddy added 18 points, USC out-rebounded Cal 42-31, and had a 24-13 edge on the boards in the second half.

The Trojans have held opponents to 37.6 percent shooting, sixth-best in the nation. USC is 79-5 in its last 84 games when holding opponents to under 70 points. The Trojans have won 12 of their last 15 home games vs. the Beavers.

What you need to know about Oregon State

Oregon State beat the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, 75-64 on the road. Warith Alatishe dropped a double-double on 16 boards and 14 points. It was the most rebounds by a Beavers player since Feb. 21, 2019. The win at No. 21 Oregon was Oregon State's first true road victory over a Top 25 team since Jan. 5, 1985. The Beavers have won three consecutive games.

Oregon State came out on top against the Trojans in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, 58-56. The Beavers lead the Pac-12 in assists per game (16.31), Jarod Lucas has scored in double figures in nine consecutive games

