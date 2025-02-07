New Big Ten rivals will face off in men's college basketball action on Friday as the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (18-5, 10-2) host the USC Trojans (13-9, 5-6) for the first time as conference foes. Purdue has won three straight and 10 of its last 11 games, and it is coming off of a 90-81 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Meanwhile, the Trojans are looking to stay in the win column after they followed up a 70-64 win against No. 9 Michigan State with a 77-75 loss to Northwestern.

Tipoff from Mackey Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are 13.5-point favorites in the latest USC vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5. Before entering any Purdue vs. USC picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 season on a 208-149 betting roll (+2275) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Now, the model has set its sights on Purdue vs. USC. Here are several college basketball betting lines for USC vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. USC spread: Purdue -13.5

Purdue vs. USC over/under: 145.5 points

Purdue vs. USC money line: Purdue -1010, USC +653

Purdue vs. USC streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why USC can cover

USC's record may not be as impressive, but the Trojans have been solid in 2025. The Trojans are 5-2-0 ATS going back to Jan. 11, a stretch played only against Big Ten teams. They have also been solid against ranked teams during that span, topping No. 23 Illinois 82-72 and upsetting No. 9 Michigan State 70-64.

Putting points on the board isn't an issue for the Trojans, who are second to Purdue in the Big Ten shooting 48.5% from the field. Junior guard Desmond Claude paces the offense with 16.2 points per game while senior forward Saint Thomas leads USC in rebounds (6.3), assists (4.3) and steals (1.3).

Why Purdue can cover

Offensive accuracy has propelled Purdue, as the Boilermakers rank second in the Big Ten in both field goal percentage (49.6) and three-point percentage (38.3). Junior guard Braden Smith and junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn combined for 66 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists in Purdue's win against Iowa, and Smith leads the Big Ten in assists (8.4) and steals (2.8) in conference play. The duo leads a Purdue offense that averages 78.2 points per game and outscores its opponents on average 9.7 points per night.

Purdue has gone 13-10-0 ATS this season while covering in six straight before an upset loss to Ohio State on Jan. 21. The Boilermakers offense has helped them hit the Over in four straight games.

How to make USC vs. Purdue picks

The model has simulated Purdue vs. USC 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over the total.

So who wins USC vs. Purdue, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the USC vs. Purdue spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 208-149 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.