We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on the schedule as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and USC Trojans are set to tip at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Rutgers is 13-14 overall and 9-5 at home, while USC is 14-12 overall and 3-4 on the road. USC limps into Sunday's contest having lost four of its last five games, while Rutgers is 3-6 in its past nine games overall.

Rutgers is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Rutgers vs. USC odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 152.5 points. Before entering any USC vs. Rutgers picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 season on a 213-158 betting roll (+1675) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on USC vs. Rutgers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Rutgers vs. USC spread: Rutgers -3.5

Rutgers vs. USC over/under: 152.5 points

Rutgers vs. USC money line: Rutgers: -168, USC: +141

Rutgers vs. USC picks: See picks here

Rutgers vs. USC streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Rutgers can cover

On Wednesday, Rutgers needed a bit of extra time to put away Washington. The Scarlet Knights snuck past the Huskies with an 89-85 win. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Scarlet Knights considering their 57-point performance the match before.

Dylan Harper was the offensive standout of the contest as he had 34 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jeremiah Williams, who scored 13 points plus three steals. Rutgers is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games at home. See which team to pick here.

Why USC can cover

USC ended up a good deal behind Maryland on Thursday and lost 88-71. Despite their defeat, the Trojans saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Wesley Yates III, who posted 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Saint Thomas, who recorded 10 points in addition to five assists and three steals.

USC struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds the Trojans have posted since back in December of 2024. Guard Desmond Claude leads the Trojans in scoring with 15.6 points per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Rutgers vs. USC picks

The model has simulated Rutgers vs. USC 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins USC vs. Rutgers, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $1,600 on top-rated spread picks since 2023, and find out.