USC vs. S. Dak. State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

USC (home) vs. S. Dak. State (away)

Current Records: USC 2-0; S. Dak. State 0-0

Last Season Records: USC 16-17; S. Dak. State 24-8

What to Know

USC's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Galen Center. USC was 16-17 last year and is coming off of a 76-65 victory against the Portland Pilots last Friday.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California
Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

