USC vs. S. Dak. State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Southern California vs. South Dakota State basketball game
Who's Playing
USC (home) vs. S. Dak. State (away)
Current Records: USC 2-0; S. Dak. State 0-0
Last Season Records: USC 16-17; S. Dak. State 24-8
What to Know
USC's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Galen Center. USC was 16-17 last year and is coming off of a 76-65 victory against the Portland Pilots last Friday.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Poll attacks: AP voter moved Florida up?
It appears at least one Associated Press voter doesn't know the Seminoles beat the Gators on...
-
AP Top 25: Kentucky is new No. 1
Preseason No. 1 Michigan State drops out of the top spot after a 1-1 start to its season
-
Top 25 And 1: Florida out of top 10
Florida dropped to No. 19 after Sunday's loss to Florida State
-
Autism touches Kent State and Towson
Towson coach Pat Skerry is the parent of an autistic child; Kent State coach Rob Senderoff...
-
NDSU vs. Cal Poly odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's North Dakota State vs. Cal Poly game...
-
Podcast: Can Memphis, Wiseman beat NCAA?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the ankle injury that sidelined All-American Myles...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...