USC vs. Stanford odds: Advanced computer model has top-rated college basketball picks

College basketball wraps up on Sunday night with USC visiting Stanford in a Pac-12 clash. The Trojans are 4.5-point favorites, the same as where the line opened. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 153, up a half-point from the opener.



Before you lock in any picks for Stanford-USC, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, completely crushed its top-rated college basketball picks last season, returning a profit of almost $6,600 on $100 bets for anybody who followed them. It nailed Virginia covering against North Carolina on Saturday in another conference clash.



Now it has simulated USC vs. Stanford 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



We can tell you the model is chasing the Under, saying it hits in 57 percent of simulations. That's in stark contrast to the general public, who is backing the Under only 44 percent of the time. Don't follow the masses -- take the Under.



It also has locked in against the spread and money line picks, and both are top-rated, meaning the computer has the highest confidence in them.



The computer knows USC is nearly as good against the spread (10-6 this season) as straight-up (11-5).



The Trojans have won five of their last six, with their lone blemish coming in an 88-81 loss against Washington. They've only played three true road games all season and went 2-1, beating Vanderbilt and Cal, while losing to SMU.



But just because the Trojans are hot doesn't mean they can cover a 4.5-point spread on the road against a conference rival.



Stanford is 7-8 this season, but three of their losses have come against top-15 teams (North Carolina, Florida, and Kansas). By comparison, USC has played only one top-25 team, and they lost to No. 16 Texas A&M. And Stanford just put up 107 points in a double-overtime win against UCLA.



In the last five games in this series, the home team is 4-1 against the spread.



Will USC go on the road and cover or will Stanford protect its home court with a big conference victory, or at least stay within the spread? The SportsLine Projection Model's top-rated picks are in. Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for USC-Stanford, all from the model that has absolutely crushed college hoops, and find out.