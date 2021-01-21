The Stanford Cardinal and the Southern California Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at Maples Pavilion. Stanford is 8-5 overall and 3-0 at home, while USC is 11-3 overall and 2-1 on the road.

Stanford vs. Southern California spread: Stanford +5

Stanford vs. Southern California over-under: 138 points

Latest Odds: Stanford Cardinal +6 Bet Now

What you need to know about Stanford

The Cardinal lost to the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, 77-64. Oscar da Silva posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. It was the second consecutive loss for Stanford. Colorado used a 14-0 run to take a 40-26 lead at the half. The Cardinal never got closer than eight points in the second half. Ziaire Williams added 13 points.

Stanford has been holding opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.1, which is 26th in college basketball. This season, da Silva is leading the Cardinal in scoring at 19.3 points per game and also is best on the team in rebounds at 7.3 per game. Stanford has won its last five home games vs, USC.

What you need to know about Southern California

Meanwhile, USC lost a tight one on Tuesday, 58-56 to the Oregon State Beavers. Evan Mobley dropped a double-double on 13 boards and 12 points. It was his sixth double-double of the season. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Trojans. Southern California went scoreless in the final 2:19 of the game.

The Trojans have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.4, which is fifth in the nation. Southern California has 81 blocks for an average of 5.8 blocks per game, eighth best in the nation. USC is now 78-5 in its last 83 games when holding opponents to fewer than 70 points.

