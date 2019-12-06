USC vs. TCU odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 6 from proven computer simulation
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Southern California and TCU. Here are the results:
The Southern California Trojans will take on the TCU Horned Frogs at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Dickies Arena in non-conference college basketball action. TCU is 6-1 overall and 5-0 at home, while USC is 7-2 overall and 1-0 on the road. Both teams are under .500 against the spread, with TCU entering the matchup just 2-4 ATS, while Southern Cal is 4-5 against the number. The Horned Frogs are favored by 4.5 points in the latest TCU vs. USC odds, while the over-under is set at 136.5. Before entering any Southern Cal vs. TCU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated TCU vs. Southern California 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 27 turnovers, TCU took down Illinois State 81-69 in its last outing. Four players on the Horned Frogs scored in the double digits: guard Desmond Bane (23), center Kevin Samuel (15), guard Jaire Grayer (15), and guard RJ Nembhard (10). Bane leads all TCU scorers on the year with 18.7 points per game and has been strong on the glass as well with 7.6 rebounds per contest.
Meanwhile, USC picked up a 77-62 win over Harvard in its last game. USC can attribute much of its success to forward Onyeka Okongwu, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 14 rebounds. The 6-foot-9 freshman has been an impact player early in the season, averaging 17.9 points and nine rebounds per contest.
So who wins USC vs. TCU? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Louisville vs. Pitt odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Louisville vs. Pittsburgh game 10,000...
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech game 10,000...
-
UK to host UK and Michigan in 2020
The UK will play host to UK and Michigan in 2020
-
Power rankings: Ohio State No. 2
The debut version of the 2019-20 college hoops power rankings also features DePaul in the top...
-
Top 25 And 1: DePaul cracks rankings
The Blue Demons are 9-0 for the first time since the 1986-87 season
-
Big Ten/ACC Challenge scores, results
The Big Ten toppled the ACC outright for the first time since the 2015 season
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans