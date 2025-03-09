A champion will be crowned when the UCLA Bruins battle the USC Trojans on Sunday in the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament championship on CBS and Paramount+. The Bruins and Trojans are both projected to be No. 1 seeds in the upcoming women's NCAA Tournament. The winner of Sunday's showdown will become the first team outside of Iowa or Maryland to win the Big Ten since Ohio State in 2018. UCLA enters this matchup with just two losses on the season, but both were against USC.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is at 4:30 p.m. ET. The USC vs. UCLA odds list the Trojans as 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 142.5. USC is the -130 money line favorite (risk $130 to win $100).

Now they've turned their attention to UCLA vs. USC in the 2025 Big Ten Women's Tournament final and revealed their best bets.

USC vs. UCLA best bets:

UCLA +1.5 (-112)

UCLA leads the all-time series against USC, 57-54. The Bruins started the season with 23 consecutive wins, the longest winning streak in program history. UCLA is led by Lauren Betts, who's averaging 19.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game this season. Betts is knocking down 63.2% of her field goals and should enter Sunday's showdown with fresh legs after playing just 24 minutes in UCLA's lopsided 75-46 win over Ohio State on Saturday. She's also had success against the Trojans this season, recording a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in her last meeting with USC.

"With both teams on their third game in three days, UCLA's blowout win over Ohio St in the semis should be a factor – the Bruins got to rest their starters in the fourth quarter and keep them fresh for today's matchup," Wetzel told SportsLine. "Take the points, and if this creeps up to a pick'em or even UCLA -1.5, there will still be a little bit of value."

The Pick: UCLA +1.5 (-112) at FanDuel Sportsbook

Under 142.5 (-110)

The Bruins have been dominant defensively all season, allowing 70 or more points only four times across 29 games. The Trojans, meanwhile, have been able to keep UCLA's offense at bay this season. In fact, USC has given up 67 or fewer points in its two wins over UCLA. The Bruins have connected on just 35.6% of their field goals in its first two meetings with USC, which is far worse than their season average of 48%.

The Pick: Under 142.5 points (-110) at FanDuel Sportsbook

And don't forget to watch UCLA vs. USC and other select college basketball games on CBS and Paramount+.