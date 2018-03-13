USC vs. UNC Asheville in NIT: Schedule, streaming info, betting odds, TV
The Trojans are favored by 16.5 in their opening-round game against UNC Asheville
Southern California looks to get past its disappointment of not making the NCAA Tournament when it hosts UNC Asheville in the opening round of the NIT, tipping off at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Trojans are favored by 16.5 points, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 155.
Viewing Information
Location: Los Angeles, California
Date: Tuesday, March 13
Time: 11 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Stream: ESPN3.com
About No. 1 USC
The Trojans (23-11) finished second in the Pac-12 during the regular season and were the runners-up in the conference tournament. But that wasn't enough to get an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. The team's RPI of 34 makes USC the highest-rated major-conference team ever to be jilted. The Trojans, who have won six of eight, must refocus for the NIT as the tournament's top seed. Their top four scorers are all upperclassmen, led by a pair of tough-to-handle juniors in 6-foot-11 Chimezie Metu (15.7 ppg) and 6-10 Bennie Boatwright (13.6).
About No. 8 UNC Asheville
UNC Asheville (21-12) also had Big Dance plans after winning the Big South Conference regular-season title. But the Bulldogs were upset in the conference tournament semifinals by Liberty. They faced a pair of tournament teams in non-conference play, falling to Rhode Island by 24 and Clemson by 31. UNCA does have a pair of high-scoring 6-3 swingmen in senior Ahmad Thomas (16.6 ppg) and MaCio Teague (16.5) and has won 10 of its past 13.
Odds, picks against the spread
USC opened at -18, meaning the public sided with UNC-Asheville and pushed the line down 1.5 points. The total has dropped a full point as well. The Trojans are 17-9 against the spread as a favorite, and they've been able to handle large spreads, going 5-1 ATS when favored by 14 or more. But does USC even want to be on the court Tuesday night? And how does the 11 p.m. ET start time affect Asheville?
So what side of USC vs. UNC Asheville do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread is hitting almost 65 percent of the time, all from a proven computer model that enters the NIT on an 11-1 run on its top-rated picks.
