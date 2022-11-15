Who's Playing

Vermont @ USC

Current Records: Vermont 1-2; USC 1-1

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts' road trip will continue as they head to Galen Center at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the USC Trojans. USC should still be riding high after a win, while the Catamounts will be looking to get back in the win column.

Vermont came up short against the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Sunday, falling 94-85.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for the Trojans at home against the Alabama State Hornets last Thursday as the squad secured a 96-58 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 23.5 points in USC's favor. Five players on USC scored in the double digits: guard Drew Peterson (21), guard Boogie Ellis (15), guard Reese Dixon-Waters (13), forward Joshua Morgan (11), and guard Malik Thomas (10). Peterson hadn't helped his team much against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Vermont's defeat took them down to 1-2 while USC's victory pulled them up to 1-1. Drew Peterson will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 21 points and six assists in addition to six boards last Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Vermont's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.