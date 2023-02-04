Who's Playing

Washington @ USC

Current Records: Washington 13-12; USC 16-6

What to Know

The Washington Huskies haven't won a matchup against the USC Trojans since Jan. 5 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Washington's road trip will continue as they head to Galen Center at 9:30 p.m. ET to face off against USC. The Trojans will be strutting in after a win while Washington will be stumbling in from a loss.

Washington came up short against the UCLA Bruins on Thursday, falling 70-61. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Keion Brooks Jr., who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, USC beat the Washington State Cougars 80-70 on Thursday. Guard Drew Peterson and guard Boogie Ellis were among the main playmakers for USC as the former had 20 points along with six boards and the latter shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points and five rebounds.

The Huskies have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Washington, who are 11-12 against the spread.

Washington is now 13-12 while USC sits at 16-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Washington comes into the game boasting the seventh most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.7. The Trojans are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.6 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.00

Odds

The Trojans are a big 10-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

USC have won ten out of their last 15 games against Washington.