USC's top scorer loses captain rank, issues public apology after below-the-belt hit
Southern California's Chimezie Metu will be suspended for a half for delivering a vicious low blow
Southern California's leading scorer, Chimezie Metu, has been slapped with a half-game suspension and forced to give up his role as team captain after striking Washington State's Carter Skaggs in the groin during the Trojans' 89-71 win on Sunday.
USC coach Andy Enfield said in a statement that Metu, who was ejected from the game for his actions, must also issue a written letter of apology as discipline for his behavior in addition to a statement the junior provided to the media saying he is "prepared to take any necessary steps to ensure that I am not involved in such an incident moving forward.
"A lack of judgement for a split second led to an action that I immediately regretted and had no business committing in the first place," Metu said. "I understand there is no place in the game of basketball for such an unsportsmanlike action."
Late in the first half on Sunday, USC held a commanding 33-19 lead when Metu closed on a deep shot from Skaggs. During the process, Metu ran past Skaggs and gave a little extra … well, see for yourself.
Metu was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for the low shot and ejected. The play spurred an impressive 11-0 run by the Cougars, but USC would go on to win handily, 89-71.
