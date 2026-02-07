The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $100 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, and Saturday's sports schedule is headlined by multiple top-25 college basketball games. No. 4 Duke visits No. 14 North Carolina for a rivalry showdown at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the Blue Devils listed as 5.5-point favorites. They have not lost a conference game this season, and SportsLine's proven computer model is backing Duke to cover the spread in this matchup. It is also taking the Over (232.5) in Nuggets vs. Bulls, while one of SportsLine's experts has a pick for No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 5 Illinois. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code here:

Check out our bet365 bonus code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 38-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns. Bet games at bet365 here:

Saturday's top picks, best bets

Duke (-5.5) vs. North Carolina

Over 232.5 in Bulls vs. Nuggets

Illinois (+1.5) vs. Michigan State

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at bet365 would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to win $596). Bet it at bet365 here:

Duke (-5.5) vs. North Carolina

Duke is unbeaten in ACC play this season, sitting alone atop the league standings. North Carolina has dropped three games against conference opponents and nearly blew a 32-point lead against Syracuse on Monday. The Blue Devils are led by one of the best freshmen in college basketball, as Cameron Boozer ranks second nationally with 23.3 points per game. Duke has covered the spread in five of its last six games, and SportsLine's computer model has the Blue Devils covering this number in 54% of simulations. Back Duke at bet365 here:

Over 232.5 in Bulls vs. Nuggets

Chicago plays at the seventh-fastest pace in the NBA, and that has not changed after some new acquisitions earlier this week. The Bulls added Jaden Ivey from the Pistons and Anfernee Simons from the Celtics, giving them more firepower to keep pace with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Jokic had 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists against the Knicks on Wednesday. The Nuggets have gone Over in five straight games, and these teams have gone Over in five straight head-to-head meetings. The model has them combining for 231 points on Saturday night, as the Over hits in 62% of simulations. Back the Over at bet365 here:

Illinois (+1.5) vs. Michigan State

"Michigan State has lost its only two conference games against ranked opponents (Michigan and Nebraska). They have feasted on the bottom of the Big Ten, inflating their defensive stats," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "When faced with a Tier-1 offense (like Michigan's), their defense cracked. Illinois presents an even more potent offensive challenge than Michigan. Close Game Separation Metrics heavily favor Illinois. In tight games, Illinois has consistently executed in the half-court, whereas Michigan State has suffered from subpar backcourt play from everyone not named Jeremy Fears Jr. Illinois has validated these numbers away from home. Their Strength of Schedule adjusted performance includes road wins at Purdue and Nebraska—two of the toughest environments in the Big Ten. I like the road team in this spot." Back Illinois at bet365 here:

Looking for more NBA and college basketball picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every college basketball, NBA and NHL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.