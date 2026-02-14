There are intriguing college basketball games throughout the day on Saturday, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. No. 1 Arizona is a 9.5-point favorite against No. 16 Texas Tech, as the Wildcats try to bounce back from their first loss of the season. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Red Raiders to cover the spread as underdogs in that matchup. One of SportsLine's experts is backing the Over between Tennessee and LSU, while another expert has revealed a pick for the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Saturday's top picks, best bets

Over 144.5 in Tennessee vs. LSU

"Keeping this one fairly simple: 12 of the last 13 LSU games have seen 146 or more points scored. Meanwhile, Tennessee has scored 76 or more points in all 13 of their home games," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "This feels like a game where the Volunteers score 80+, while the Tigers get at least 65 in what should be a resounding win for Rick Barnes' squad."

Texas Tech (+9.5) vs. Arizona

Arizona is coming off its first loss of the season, which was an emotional battle at No. 9 Kansas on Monday night. The Wildcats are now having to face a Texas Tech team that has won seven of its last nine games, including a 78-44 win over Colorado on Wednesday. JT Toppin leads the Red Raiders with 21.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, while point guard Christian Anderson is averaging 19.1 points and 7.7 assists. SportsLine's model has Texas Tech keeping this game within single digits, covering the spread in 56% of simulations behind another double-double from Toppin.

Keshad Johnson in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

"The 2026 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest might not boast star power, but it's a must-see competition given each of the contestants' explosiveness. Keshad Johnson, the third favorite, is very live to win," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He doesn't play much for the Heat. The second-year forward averages 3.1 points in 7.6 minutes -- many of which have come in garbage time. But if you have seen highlights of his dunks, you know Johnson can win the 2026 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder explodes to the rim with authority. His max vertical leap measured 42 inches at the 2024 NBA Combine -- tied for the highest at the combine. He has earned his "Showtime" nickname with his in-game dunks."

