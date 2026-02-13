There are three ranked college basketball teams playing on Friday, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. No. 10 Michigan State travels to Wisconsin in the biggest game of the evening, with the Spartans listed as slight 1.5-point favorites. The Badgers have gone Over the total in 16 of their last 20 games as underdogs, and one of SportsLine's experts is taking the Over (145.5) in that matchup. Additionally, SportsLine's proven computer model has revealed picks for No. 18 Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago and No. 23 Miami (OH) vs. Ohio. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Friday's top picks, best bets

Over 145.5 in Wisconsin vs. Michigan State (-110)

Saint Louis (-18.5) vs. Loyola Chicago (-110)

Miami OH (-10.5) vs. Ohio (-110)



Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to win $596).

Over 145.5 in Wisconsin vs. Michigan State (-110)

"Michigan State has been off all week since its 85-82 OT win against Illinois last Saturday, and now Sparty has to knock off the rust on the road against a Wisconsin team that's absolutely buzzing after an OT road win against that same Fighting Illini squad," SportsLine expert Chip Patterson said. "Though the Badgers were able to storm back from a 12-point second half deficit against Illinois I'm not sure they have addressed some defensive shortcomings. That could lead to a higher-scoring game, even against an elite defensive team like Michigan State. If the Badgers are a step faster on offense and Jeremy Fears can cut through the Wisconsin defense like Keaton Wagler did there's a real bucket-for-bucket game script that could take us over this total."

Saint Louis (-18.5) vs. Loyola Chicago (-110)

Saint Louis has the second-longest active winning streak in college basketball, having won 17 consecutive games. The Billikens are coming off an 82-58 win over La Salle on Saturday, knocking down 10 of 20 attempts from 3-point range in the second half. They rank fourth nationally with 18.67 fast-break points per game and are first nationally in defensive field-goal percentage, allowing them to build huge leads. Loyola Chicago lost to Davidson by 20 points in its most recent outing, with only one player scoring in double figures for the Ramblers. The model has Saint Louis cruising to a 22-point win, as the Billikens cover the spread in 62% of simulations.

Miami OH (-10.5) vs. Ohio (-110)

Miami (OH) is the lone unbeaten team remaining in college basketball, and it will try to raise its winning streak to 25 games on Friday night. The RedHawks are coming off a 90-74 road win at Marshall, extending Mid-American Conference records for the best start and longest winning streak. They are facing an Ohio team that shot just 8 of 25 from beyond the arc in a loss to Old Dominion, as leading scorer Jackson Paveletzke was held to just seven points. The Bobcats have only covered the spread twice in their last eight games, and the model has Miami OH covering 62% of the time on Friday night.

