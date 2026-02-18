Wednesday night features another strong college basketball lineup, with the sport at the center of the sporting world as the NBA is still on its All-Star break, providing quality chances throughout the night to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Wednesday has 11 of the top 25-ranked teams in action, including two top-25 teams going head-to-head. The SportsLine Projection Model has found strong values in both ranked vs. ranked contests, backing No. 25 Alabama to cover as 4.5-point favorites at home against No. 20 Arkansas at 7 p.m. ET, and No. 23 BYU to cover as 11.5-point underdogs on the road against No. 4 Arizona at 9 p.m. ET for Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for BYU vs. Arizona is 162.5, up one from the opening line.

One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in college basketball best bet on No. 17 St. John's vs. Marquette at 9 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 16 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 13-7 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Alabama (-4.5) vs. Arkansas (-108)

BYU (+11.5) vs. Arizona (-110)

St. John's (-9.5) vs. Marquette (-105)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay would result in a payout of +617 (risk $100 to win $617).

Alabama (-4.5) vs. Arkansas (-108)

Alabama enters on a four-game winning streak, and the Crimson Tide are 9-3 at home this season as they prepare to host Arkansas. The Crimson Tide have won five straight against Arkansas, and haven't lost on their home floor to Arkansas since 2019. Sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr. is 13th in the nation in scoring at 21.3 points per game, with junior guard Aden Holloway adding 17 ppg this season. Meanwhile, Arkansas is 0-2 on the road against ranked teams this season. The model projects Alabama to cover in 65% of simulations.

BYU (+11.5) vs. Arizona (-110)

Arizona has dropped back-to-back games, falling from No. 1 to No. 4 in the nation in the most recent polls. Arizona defeated BYU, 86-63, on the road on Jan. 26, which began a four-game losing streak for the Cougars. But BYU has rebounded with back-to-back wins. Both teams feature star freshmen in this matchup, but BYU has the projected top prospect between the two teams in AJ Dybantsa, who could be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Dybantsa leads the nation at 24.4 ppg, including scoring at least 28 points in three of his last four games. Despite shooting just 25% from the field in their first matchup, Dybantsa had 24 points against Arizona last time, and the model expects a more efficient performance from the star freshman and views 11.5 points as simply too high given how competitive their first meeting was. Arizona star freshman forward Koa Peat (leg) is out. The model projects BYU to cover in 67% of simulations.

St. John's (-9.5) vs. Marquette

"St. John's holds several key advantages, including experience, but rebounding is the true difference-maker," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Rick Pitino's squad ranks among the nation's elite in offensive rebounding, recovering over 37% of their missed shots. Marquette sits near the bottom of the Big East in defensive rebounding—a recurring weakness. In their last matchup just a month ago, St. John's dominated the glass and turned that hustle into a commanding 92–68 victory, fueled by a huge advantage in second-chance points. On average, St. John's is statistically more likely to recover its own misses than Marquette is to secure the rebound. This edge can generate 12–15 additional scoring chances per game, equating to 14–18 points—enough to swing the outcome and cover this spread again."

