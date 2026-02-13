Friday night is all about college basketball, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. No. 10 Michigan State visits Wisconsin in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET, with both teams coming off big-time victories over Illinois. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the value on Wisconsin to pull off its second straight top-10 victory despite being unranked, backing the Badgers as +114 underdogs in its Friday college basketball best bets at DraftKings. Wisconsin has won its last two games against ranked teams, including defeating No. 2 Michigan on the road.

The model is also backing No. 23 Miami (Ohio) to continue its undefeated season with a convincing victory as a 9.5-point favorite against Ohio on Friday. One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in a college basketball bet for Yale vs. Dartmouth at 7 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Dartmouth (+9.5) vs. Yale (-115)

Wisconsin (+114) to defeat Michigan State

Miami (OH) (-9.5) vs. Ohio (-120)

"Yale won the first meeting by 15 and may again, but has a mega-rivalry game 24 hours later at Harvard for solo first in the Ivy (if both win tonight)," SportsLine expert Matthew Severance said. "Dartmouth is on a few extra days rest, and it's the home game of the season for the Big Green." Back Darmouth to cover at DraftKings here:

Wisconsin is coming off a 92-90 victory over No. 8 Illinois on the road on Tuesday, and now the Badgers return to Madison, Wisc., for this Big Ten battle. Wisconsin has won three of the last four meetings against Michigan State, and knocking off No. 8 Illinois wasn't a one-off this season. The Badgers have won each of their last two games against top 10 teams heading into a matchup against No. 10 Michigan State. Wisconsin defeated No. 2 Michigan, 91-88, on the road on Jan. 10 for what is still the Wolverines' only loss. Wisconsin is 17-7 this year compared to Michigan State at 20-4, but the Badgers are 12-2 at home. Fifth-year senior guard Nick Boyd leads Wisconsin at 20.2 points per game this season, including scoring 25 points against Illinois for his fifth straight 20-point game. The model projects Wisconsin to win in 55% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds. Back Wisconsin to win at DraftKings here:

Miami (OH) is the final undefeated team left in Division I men's college basketball after Arizona lost to Kansas on Monday, and the model projects it to remain that way in relative ease on Friday. The RedHawks are 24-0 overall and 11-0 in the MAC entering Friday, and three of their last four conference victories have come by double digits. The RedHawks have won four of their last five home games by double digits. Meanwhile, Ohio is coming off a 78-72 road loss to Old Dominion, a team that's 4-9 in the MAC this year. The model projects Miami (OH) to cover in 62% of simulations. Back Miami (OH) to cover at DraftKings here:

