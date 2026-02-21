Saturday features a potential Final Four preview when No. 3 Duke takes on No. 1 Michigan from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. Duke vs. Michigan takes place at 6:30 p.m. ET, while one of the top NBA matchups is Knicks vs. Rockets at 8:30 p.m. ET. Duke already has eight wins over ranked opponents this season, and the SportsLine Projection Model is picking Duke to upset Michigan. Kalshi prices Duke to win at $0.42 per share.

Duke is one of the most recognizable brands in college basketball, and even with Coach K no longer at the helm, the Blue Devils have proven the ability to bring in elite recruits and transfers. This year, Duke's squad is highlighted by a likely top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft in Cameron Boozer, the son of 13-year NBA veteran Carlos Boozer. Cameron Boozer is fourth in the nation at 22.8 points per game, and he's coming off 22 points and 12 rebounds in just 25 minutes in a 37-point victory over Syracuse on Monday. Duke and Michigan haven't met since 2013, but the Blue Devils are 21-7 all-time against Michigan, including 5-0 on neutral courts. The model projects Duke to win in 59% of simulations. Trade Michigan vs. Duke at Kalshi here:

Knicks to win by more than 3.5 points vs. Rockets ($0.51 per share)

Despite a 15-point loss to the Pistons on Thursday, the Knicks have won 10 of their last 13 games, with nine of those wins coming by at least seven points. The Knicks are 0-3 against the Pistons this season, but they are 35-18 against the rest of the league. The Knicks have won six straight at home against the Rockets, and New York is 21-8 at home this season. Meanwhile, the Rockets are just 3-3 over their last six games. The model projects the Knicks to win by more than 3.5 points in 58% of simulations. Trade Rockets vs. Knicks here:

Anthony Hernandez to defeat Sean Strickland ($0.69 per share)

"Surging on an eight-fight win streak, Hernandez's fighting style has made him a matchup nightmare," SportsLine MMA expert Daniel Vithlani said. "He weaponizes his cardio and toughness, putting a relentless pace on his opponents that wilts them into submission. His chain-grappling and pressure striking are tough to fend off, but Strickland is his toughest test yet. The former champion Strickland hasn't fought since last February, losing a rematch against Dricus du Plessis. Strickland's wiry frame, crafty guard and pressure boxing make him a tricky opponent. With 23 UFC fights logged, Strickland has high-level experience and grappling defense. However, I question his motivation at this point in his career and wonder how long he will hold up against Hernandez's onslaught." Trade UFC Fight Night here:

