Monday's college basketball slate is headlined by No. 4 Duke vs. Syracuse at 7 p.m. ET and No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Houston at 9 p.m. ET, and you can use the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. The Blue Devils have a one-game lead over Virginia atop the ACC standings heading into their lone regular-season meeting against Syracuse. Houston is in first place in the Big 12, with Iowa State two games behind. SportsLine's proven computer model is expecting high-scoring game and has also revealed a pick for Drexel vs. Stony Brook at Kalshi. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

More than 143.5 points in Duke vs. Syracuse ($0.49 per share)

Drexel to win or lose by 3.5 or less vs. Stony Brook ($0.49 per share)

More than 134.5 points in Iowa State vs. Houston ($0.50 per share)

More than 143.5 points in Duke vs. Syracuse ($0.49 per share)

Duke is led by star freshman forward Cameron Boozer, who has led all players in points, rebounds and assists in six games this season, which is the most among all ACC players over the last 30 seasons. The Blue Devils are averaging 82.2 points per game, while Syracuse is averaging 76.5 points per game. The Orange matched their season-high for 3-pointers with 11 in a win over SMU on Saturday, as all five starters scored in the first five minutes of the game. SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 151 points on Monday night, finishing with more than 143.5 points in 73% of simulations. Trade on Duke vs. Syracuse at Kalshi here:

Drexel to win or lose by 3.5 or less vs. Stony Brook ($0.49 per share)

Drexel is 7-3 in its last 10 games, including multiple road wins during that stretch. The Dragons already cruised to a 56-37 win over Stony Brook in January, as the Seawolves shot just 20.3% from the field and 18.5% from 3-point range. Only one player scored in double figures for Stony Brook in what was its worst offensive performance of the season. The Seawolves have lost two of their last three games and are coming off a 69-57 loss at Towson last Thursday. SportsLine's model has Drexel staying within 3.5 points or winning outright in 83% of simulations. Trade on Drexel vs. Stony Brook here:

More than 134.5 points in Iowa State vs. Houston ($0.50 per share)

Houston is on a six-game winning streak entering this showdown, scoring at least 76 points in five of those games. The Cougars are averaging 78.3 points per game this season, while Iowa State is scoring 84.2 points per game. The Cyclones are shooting nearly 40% from 3-point range, and forward Milan Momcilovic is one of the best perimeter shooters in college basketball. He shot 4 of 9 from 3-point range in a win over Kansas on Saturday, while freshman Jamarion Batemon added three triples off the bench. SportsLine's model is predicting 146 points in this matchup, with more than 134.5 points being scored 80% of the time. Trade on Houston vs. Iowa State here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.