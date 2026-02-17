No. 1 Michigan travels to No. 7 Purdue for a Big Ten college basketball showdown on Tuesday, and you can use the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 cash bonus after $10 worth of trades. The Wolverines are the new top-ranked team in college hoops after Arizona lost twice last week, but they are facing a stiff challenge. SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman likes Michigan to win by more than 2.5 points in that game, while other SportsLine experts have revealed picks for Miami vs. Virginia Tech and No. 9 Nebraska vs. Iowa. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 on sports and receive your $10 cash bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Tuesday

Michigan to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.48 per share)

More than 150.5 points in Miami vs. Virginia Tech ($0.50 per share)

Nebraska to win vs. Iowa ($0.49 per share)

Michigan to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.48 per share)

"Michigan enters as a powerhouse, leading the nation in Offensive Efficiency and ranking fourth in Defensive Efficiency. Purdue has the country's second-best offense, but its defense lags at 19th, and its 2-point defense (183rd nationally) is particularly vulnerable against Michigan's elite 2-point attack (second nationally)," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Mackey Arena offers a notable home-court advantage, but Michigan's impressive 59% Effective Field Goal Percentage tends to travel well, and the Wolverines' interior defense is specifically designed to neutralize post-heavy teams like Purdue, which relies on 2-pointers for 51% of its offense. Purdue also has a looming revenge game against Indiana after losing to them last month. While Michigan plays Duke on Saturday, they have maintained focus all season, as seen in its performance (beating Nebraska) before playing Michigan State." Trade Michigan vs. Purdue at Kalshi here:

More than 150.5 points in Miami vs. Virginia Tech ($0.50 per share)

"The Hurricanes average 89.9 points per game at home," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Meanwhile, 5 of 6 Hokies road games in ACC play have seen totals of 150+ points. I expect both teams to score in at least the mid-70s, but I'll predict Miami a bit higher. Hurricanes 84, Hokies 76." Trade Miami vs. Virginia Tech here:

Nebraska to win vs. Iowa ($0.49 per share)

"Iowa has won the last three meetings against Nebraska, but has been on a two-game losing streak," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "Nebraska has three losses this season, all to the three best teams in the Big Ten: Purdue, Illinois, and Michigan. Iowa is 8th in the conference with eight wins so far, but those wins have come against second-tier Big Ten teams. Nebraska has proved that it is worthy of being a first-class tiered Big Ten squad. Their defense only allows 39.8% shooting, and offensively, they are fourth nationally in assists-to-turnover ratio (1.95). Total team effort. Nebraska averages 79.4 points and is 6-1 on the road. Iowa is outclassed in this game. Nebraska wins." Trade Nebraska vs. Iowa here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.