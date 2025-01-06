The South Florida Bulls will look to win their fourth game in a row when they battle the Wichita State Shockers in American Athletic Conference college basketball action on Monday. USF is coming off a 75-69 win over East Carolina on Tuesday, while Wichita State dropped a 91-85 decision at Temple on Friday. The Bulls (8-6, 1-0 AAC), who won the conference at 16-2 and were 25-8 overall a year ago, are 0-3 on the road this year. The Shockers (10-4, 0-1 AAC), who tied for 10th in the conference and were 15-19 overall in 2023-24, are 7-1 on their home court in 2024-25.

Tipoff from Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Wichita State leads the all-time series 9-2, including 5-0 in games played in Wichita. Wichita State is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest USF vs. Wichita State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5. Before making any Wichita State vs. USF picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 of the 2024-25 season on a 183-130 betting roll (+2520) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on South Florida vs. Wichita State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Wichita State vs. USF:

South Florida vs. Wichita State spread: Wichita State -8.5



South Florida vs. Wichita State over/under: 154.5 points

South Florida vs. Wichita State money line: Wichita State -366, USF +289

SFLA: The Bulls have hit the money line in 24 of their last 34 games (+13.20 units)

WST: The Shockers have hit the Under in 21 of their last 33 games (+7.80 units)



South Florida vs. Wichita State picks: See picks at SportsLine



South Florida vs. Wichita State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Wichita State

Senior guard Justin Hill helps power the Shockers offense. He is in his first season with the program after spending two years at Longwood and the past two at Georgia. In 13 games this season, all starts, he is averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.2 minutes. He is coming off a 25-point, five-rebound, five-assist and three-steal effort in the loss at Temple.

Senior guard Xavier Bell is one of four Wichita State players averaging 10 or more points. In 14 games, including three starts, he is averaging 14 points, three rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.3 minutes. He scored 18 points and added three assists in the loss at Temple. He had 29 points and four rebounds in an 87-72 win over Friends University on Dec. 29. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back South Florida

Sophomore guard Jayden Reid is one of three Bulls averaging double-digit scoring. In 13 games, including 12 starts, he is averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 27.5 minutes. He is connecting on 43.8% of his field goals, including 39.1% from 3-point range. In an 88-62 win over East Texas A&M on Dec. 21, he registered a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.

Junior guard Kobe Knox is in his second year with South Florida after one year at Grand Canyon. In 13 games, including 10 starts, he is averaging 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.6 minutes. He is coming off an 18-point effort in the win over East Carolina. He has reached double-figure scoring in eight games, including a season-high 19 in the win over East Texas A&M. See which team to pick here.

How to make Wichita State vs. South Florida picks

SportsLine's model is going under on the total, projecting 152 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins South Florida vs. Wichita State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,500 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.