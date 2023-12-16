Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Air Force 7-3, UT Arlington 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks will take on the Air Force Falcons in a holiday battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Dickies Arena. UT Arlington is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact UT Arlington proved on Wednesday. They blew past the Trailblazers, posting a 74-37 victory at home. That 74-37 margin sets a new team best for UT Arlington this season.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, Air Force's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 73-68 to the Eagles. Air Force didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Ethan Taylor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 22 points along with three steals. Beau Becker was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

The Mavericks now have a winning record of 5-4. As for the Falcons, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-3.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UT Arlington have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given UT Arlington's sizeable advantage in that area, Air Force will need to find a way to close that gap.