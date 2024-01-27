Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, UT Arlington looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 35-30 lead against Grand Canyon.

UT Arlington has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Grand Canyon 18-2, UT Arlington 9-10

How To Watch

What to Know

UT Arlington will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The UT Arlington Mavericks and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off in a WAC battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at College Park Center. UT Arlington might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

After a string of three wins, UT Arlington's good fortune finally ran out. They took a 78-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. UT Arlington didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, after a 86-83 finish the last time they played, Grand Canyon and SF Austin decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Antelopes skirted past the Lumberjacks 53-51. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Grand Canyon has scored all year.

The Mavericks bumped their record down to 9-10 with that defeat, which was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Antelopes, their win bumped their record up to 18-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT Arlington have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Grand Canyon took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

Odds

Grand Canyon is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UT Arlington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won all of the games they've played against UT Arlington in the last year.