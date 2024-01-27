Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Grand Canyon 18-2, UT Arlington 9-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Grand Canyon is 3-0 against UT Arlington since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at College Park Center. UT Arlington took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Grand Canyon, who comes in off a win.

After a 86-83 finish the last time they played, Grand Canyon and SF Austin decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Antelopes skirted past the Lumberjacks 53-51. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Grand Canyon has scored all year.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, UT Arlington's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 78-67 to the Wildcats. UT Arlington didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Antelopes' victory bumped their record up to 18-2. As for the Mavericks, they bumped their record down to 9-10 with that loss, which was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Grand Canyon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Arlington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Grand Canyon was able to grind out a solid win over UT Arlington when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 76-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Grand Canyon since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won all of the games they've played against UT Arlington in the last year.