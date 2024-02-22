Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Southern Utah 9-17, UT Arlington 13-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the UT Arlington Mavericks and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at College Park Center. UT Arlington has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

UT Arlington was handed a two-point defeat in their last contest, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Vaqueros on Saturday. The Mavericks were the clear victor by a 89-70 margin over the Vaqueros.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell just short of the Wolverines by a score of 78-75. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss Southern Utah has suffered since January 13th.

The victory got the Mavericks back to even at 13-13. As for the Thunderbirds, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-17 record this season.

Looking forward to Thursday, UT Arlington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 17-7 and Southern Utah is 9-4.

UT Arlington was able to grind out a solid victory over the Thunderbirds in their previous matchup on February 1st, winning 76-68. Will UT Arlington repeat their success, or do the Thunderbirds have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UT Arlington is a big 9-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UT Arlington and Southern Utah both have 1 win in their last 2 games.