Halftime Report

UT Arlington and the Texans have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 33-28, UT Arlington has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

UT Arlington came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Tarleton State 17-7, UT Arlington 12-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Tarleton State is 3-0 against the Mavericks since December of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The pair will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at College Park Center. UT Arlington is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Tarleton State in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Tarleton State had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-77 victory over the Redhawks. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 114 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UT Arlington ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 71-63 victory over the Lumberjacks. Winning is a bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, as UT Arlington did.

The Texans are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-7 record this season. As for the Mavericks, the win got them back to even at 12-12.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, UT Arlington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Tarleton State skirted past the Mavericks 78-76 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tarleton State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UT Arlington is a 5-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Tarleton State has won all of the games they've played against UT Arlington in the last 2 years.