Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Texas State 2-4, UT Arlington 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UT Arlington and Texas State are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. The UT Arlington Mavericks will be playing at home against the Texas State Bobcats at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at College Park Center. Texas State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UT Arlington, who comes in off a win.

After a disappointing 56 points in their last match, UT Arlington made sure to put some points up on the board against Alcorn State on Wednesday. The Mavericks walked away with a 82-69 victory over the Braves. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as UT Arlington did.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats couldn't handle the Thunderbirds on Wednesday and fell 74-67. Texas State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Mavericks have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 3-2 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Bobcats, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season.

Looking forward, UT Arlington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT Arlington have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

UT Arlington is a solid 7-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mavericks, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

UT Arlington and Texas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.