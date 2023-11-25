Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Texas State 2-4, UT Arlington 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

What to Know

UT Arlington and Texas State are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. The UT Arlington Mavericks will be playing in front of their home fans against the Texas State Bobcats at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at College Park Center. UT Arlington will be strutting in after a victory while Texas State will be stumbling in from a loss.

After a disappointing 56 points in their last game, UT Arlington made sure to put some points up on the board against Alcorn State on Wednesday. The Mavericks walked away with a 82-69 victory over the Braves. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as UT Arlington did.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats came up short against the Thunderbirds on Wednesday and fell 74-67. Texas State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Mavericks pushed their record up to 3-2 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Bobcats, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT Arlington have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

UT Arlington came up short against Texas State in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 71-65. Will UT Arlington have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

UT Arlington and Texas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.