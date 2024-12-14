Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: UL Monroe 4-7, UT Arlington 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

UL Monroe has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the UT Arlington Mavericks at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at College Park Center. The Warhawks will be strutting in after a win while the Mavericks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, UL Monroe finally turned things around against Arkansas Pine Bluff on Wednesday. They took down the Golden Lions 89-73.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 83-79 to Arkansas State. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Mavericks in their matchups with the Red Wolves: they've now lost three in a row.

UL Monroe's victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-7. As for UT Arlington, their loss dropped their record down to 4-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UL Monroe has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Arlington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UL Monroe is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on UL Monroe: they have a less-than-stellar 3-7 record against the spread this season.

Odds

UT Arlington is a big 13.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

UT Arlington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.