Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UT Arlington and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 43-33 lead against UT-Rio Grande Valley.

UT Arlington has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-11, UT Arlington 8-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the UT Arlington Mavericks and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at College Park Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Mavericks were able to grind out a solid win over the Redhawks, taking the game 80-75. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UT Arlington.

Even though UT-Rio Grande Valley has not done well against Utah Valley recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Vaqueros walked away with a 76-68 victory over the Wolverines. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.2% better than the opposition, as UT-Rio Grande Valley's was.

The Mavericks pushed their record up to 8-9 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.8 points per game. As for the Vaqueros, their win bumped their record up to 6-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: UT Arlington have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for UT-Rio Grande Valley, though, as they've been averaging only 5.3 threes per game. Given UT Arlington's sizeable advantage in that area, UT-Rio Grande Valley will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, UT Arlington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

UT Arlington is a big 10.5-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

UT Arlington has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.