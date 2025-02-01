Halftime Report
Utah Tech is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Utah Tech leads 32-30 over UT Arlington.
Utah Tech has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?
Who's Playing
Utah Tech Trailblazers @ UT Arlington Mavericks
Current Records: Utah Tech 6-14, UT Arlington 9-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $14.70
What to Know
We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Utah Tech Trailblazers and the UT Arlington Mavericks are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at College Park Center. The Trailblazers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Utah Tech is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 134.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 61-54 to Tarleton State on Thursday.
Meanwhile, UT Arlington entered their tilt with Southern Utah on Thursday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Thunderbirds , sneaking past 70-68.
Utah Tech's defeat dropped their record down to 6-14. As for UT Arlington, their win bumped their record up to 9-11.
Utah Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.
Utah Tech beat UT Arlington 74-62 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
UT Arlington is a big 9.5-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 145 points.
Series History
UT Arlington has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Utah Tech.
- Jan 09, 2025 - Utah Tech 74 vs. UT Arlington 62
- Feb 24, 2024 - UT Arlington 89 vs. Utah Tech 78
- Feb 03, 2024 - UT Arlington 87 vs. Utah Tech 66
- Feb 25, 2023 - UT Arlington 71 vs. Utah Tech 69